How it works

ELS location information is sent only when the user contacts emergency services.

Location is computed locally on the handset and sent directly to an endpoint maintained by the ELS partner; Google does not get the emergency location.

Location quality

In many countries today, emergency call centers only receive cell-based location, with a location radius on the order of kilometers. In other countries, location during emergency calls is estimated using GPS, falling back to cell -- but GPS only works well in good satellite line-of-sight conditions (i.e., outdoors) but not so well indoors, underground or in urban canyons (city centers with tall buildings). With ELS, when a user contacts a configured emergency number from a handset, the device automatically activates ELS to send location information. This happens via a high accuracy location request that is registered with the Android Fused Location Provider. FLP allows us to derive a more accurate indoor or outdoor location as quickly as possible using a variety of sensors.